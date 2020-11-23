Maplewood Police: Bullet Fired Into Resident’s Home on Field Road

From the Maplewood Police Department:

October 29, 2020; Damage to Home; At approximately 10:45 am, officers responded to a home on Field Rd on a report of a possible bullet hole in the house.

Officers spoke with the resident who located a bullet fragment on her bathroom floor and an entry hole from the bullet. It is believed that the round entered the home sometime during the early morning hours and it is not believed that the resident was targeted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

November 8, 2020; Trespass; During the overnight hours the Maplewood Pool was entered. At the time of the report, nothing was reported missing.

November 10, 2020; Theft from Auto; During the overnight hours an unsecured vehicle parked on Union Ave was entered and a wallet was stolen.

November 14, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 11:15 pm a vehicle left running on Newark Way was stolen. The vehicle was left running without the key fob in it, but unsecured.

November 15, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; During the overnight hours an unsecured vehicle with the keys in it was stolen from a home on Wyoming Ave.

In addition to the above incidents there were three shoplifting incidents between October 7th and October 15th.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.