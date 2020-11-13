Maplewood Police: Burglary on Prospect Street Discovered on Halloween

From the Maplewood Police Department:
October 31, 2020; Burglary; After being away for several days, a resident of Prospect St returned home and found that entry had been forced to their home. Several items of value were stolen from the home.
November 1, 2020; Theft; A vehicle parked in Municipal lot 7 had American flags stolen off of it.
November 3, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 7 pm an unsecured vehicle left running with the keys in it at Dunkin Donuts was stolen.
November 4, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At 6:30 am, a vehicle left running in the driveway of a home on Indiana St was stolen.
In addition to the above events, there were 5 shoplifting incidents between 10/28 and 11/07.
The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.