Maplewood Police: Burglary on Prospect Street Discovered on Halloween

From the Maplewood Police Department:

October 31, 2020; Burglary; After being away for several days, a resident of Prospect St returned home and found that entry had been forced to their home. Several items of value were stolen from the home.

November 1, 2020; Theft; A vehicle parked in Municipal lot 7 had American flags stolen off of it.

November 3, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 7 pm an unsecured vehicle left running with the keys in it at Dunkin Donuts was stolen.

November 4, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At 6:30 am, a vehicle left running in the driveway of a home on Indiana St was stolen.

In addition to the above events, there were 5 shoplifting incidents between 10/28 and 11/07.