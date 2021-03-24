Maplewood Police Department Reports Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary

From the Maplewood Police Department:

March 8-March 18th

March 8, 2021; Theft from Auto; Sometime over a two week period two snowboards were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle on North Terr.

March 8, 2021; Theft from Auto; During the overnight hours an unsecured vehicle parked Sometime over a two week period two snowboards were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle on North Terr.

March 9, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; During the overnight hours an unsecured vehicle was stolen from Rutgers St.

March 10, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; During the overnight hours a Ford work van was stolen from a parking lot at Springfield Ave and Vermont St. It was later recovered in Newark.

March 13, 2021; Burglary; Sometime over the previous few months a home on West Parker Ave was entered. At the time of the report, the homeowner was not able to determine what was missing.

March 14, 2021; Theft; During the prior week items were removed from an unsecured apartment on Nelson Pl.

March 16, 2021, Motor Vehicle Theft; During the evening hours a vehicle parked with the key inside was stolen from Berkley St. It was later recovered in Newark.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.