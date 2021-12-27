Maplewood Police: Motor Vehicle, Bicycle Thefts in December

From the Maplewood Police Department, Dec. 24:

December 2, 2021; Graffiti; During an unknown time period graffiti was placed on several murals in the train tunnel.

December 2, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 9:45 pm a vehicle left running at the Wawa was stolen.

December 4, 2021; Bicycle Thefts; During the afternoon hours an unsecured garage on Prospect St was entered and a bicycle stolen from it.

December 4, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 7 pm a vehicle left running and unattended at the 66 Phillips Gas Station was stolen.

December 5, 2021; Motor vehicle Theft; At 5:20 am a vehicle left running at the Wawa was stolen.

December 6, 2021; Theft; Riccardi Brothers reported that sometime over the past two days wooden pallets were stolen from their lot.

December 6, 2021; Theft Auto Parts; A vehicle awaiting repair at the Gulf Station on Millburn Ave had a turbo and Catalytic converter stolen from it.

December 6, 2021, Bicycle Theft; During the daytime hours a bicycle chained to the bike locks at the Baker St Library was stolen.

December 9, 2021; Package Theft; At approximately 5:30 pm a package was stolen from a home on Menzel Ave.

December 10, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; Between 1 and 2:30 pm a vehicle parked in front of a Sommer Ave home with the key fob in it was stolen.

December 11, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 2:45 pm a vehicle parked in the Maplewood Country Club lot with the key fob in it was stolen.

December 12, 2021; Malicious Damage; Between 5 and 7 pm a vehicle parked in the Maplewood Dinner Lot on Springfield Ave had damage committed to two of it’s tires.

December 12, 2021; Bicycle Theft; At 4 pm a male used bolt cutters to steal a bicycle that was secured in the rear of 156 Maplewood Ave near the train tunnel.

December 13, 2021; At approximately 3:30 pm it was reported that a load of laundry was stolen from a washing machine at the laundromat on Irvington Ave.

December 16, 2021; Vehicle Rummages; During the overnight hours, three unsecured vehicles parked on Williams St were entered and rummaged through.

Between Dec 2nd and Dec 16th there were also two shoplifting incidents.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.