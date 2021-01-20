Maplewood Police: Motor Vehicle Theft; Shoplifting Incidents

From the Maplewood Police Department:

January 11, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 11:30 pm, a vehicle left running at Wawa was stolen. It was later recovered in Newark.

January 14, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 10:20 pm, a vehicle left running at the Burger King on Springfield Ave was stolen. It was later recovered in Howell Township.

January 15, 2021; Theft from Auto; Sometime over a two day period an unsecured vehicle parked on Jacoby St was entered and a bag containing several items was stolen.

Between January 8th and January 16th there were also two shoplifting incidents.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.