*Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual harassment incidents that may be disturbing to some readers.
Lifeguards and other employees of the Maplewood Community Pool have amplified their push to bring awareness to allegations of long-standing sexual harassment that led several staffers to quit and sparked a . . .
Maplewood Pool Staffers Recount Alleged Sexual Harassment, Condemn Township’s ‘Negligence’
