Maplewood Public Works Yard Opening for Recycling & More June 22

From the Maplewood Department of Public Works:

Beginning Monday, June 22nd the Division of Public Works located at 359 Boyden Avenue will re-open to residents for outdoor services during weekdays only from 8:00am to 3:30pm. Several guidelines have been implemented to insure the safety of employees and residents.

All previous services will be reinstated to the public [i.e. recycling, electronics drop-off, mulch & woodchips and clothing drop-off].

Social distancing markings have been painted on the recycling deck to keep a social distance when disposing your recyclables.

For the safety of all residents exit markers and arrows will be painted on the ground allowing residents to safely exit the yard due to the active construction taking place at this time.

Signs will be posted around the yard recommending anyone coming into the yard to wear a face covering and to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other.