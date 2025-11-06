GovernmentInfrastructureMaplewood

Maplewood Rainbow Crosswalk Will Return in 2026

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

In 2018, Maplewood was proud to install a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Valley Street and Oakview Avenue to celebrate and honor diversity and inclusion within the community. Unfortunately, the crosswalk was temporarily removed on October 28 as part of Essex County’s ongoing intersection improvements along Valley Street. The County has informed us they are required to install a standard crosswalk at this intersection in order to meet project requirements – but as we did seven years ago, Maplewood Township fully intends to work with Essex County to reinstall our beloved rainbow crosswalk as soon as the County permits in 2026.

Photo by Chad Hunt

Photos by Joy Yagid:

 

