Maplewood Recreation Advisory Cmte Reminds Residents to Share Parks Respectfully

Use the parks as designated by town ordinance:

Put your trash in proper receptacles

NO dogs off leash –

Dogs are not permitted on courts and ball fields

Parks close at night and nearby residents have a right to peace and quiet

No scooters in the skate park

Do not enter any fields covered with turf blankets.

Call 911 from our parks

in the event of an emergency. Please consider if

the situation is merely an inconvenience to you or a true emergency. As noted

by Mayor McGehee, “In 2018, in Maplewood over 300 calls were made to 911

which were not about police matters,…” and often involved an element of racial

profiling. When someone makes a call to 911, the police department is required

to respond. If that call is a result of a matter that should not require police

resources an unnecessary confrontation can result. Refraining from unjustified

calls can help save cost and time but, more importantly, shows our community’s

commitment to avoiding the perpetuation of harmful, negative stereotypes and

racial profiling which traumatize our minority populations.