Maplewood Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases for Total of 273; Death Toll Remains 23

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Dear Community,

Before I share the Maplewood Public Health Division numbers, I wanted to continue our salute of MAPSO Heros.

Jean Ng-Gilio, Tina Kelley, Maria Sensenich, Alba A La Mode are the leaders of SOMA Sewing Volunteers, a group of 500 members dedicated to making and donating masks to healthcare professionals, first responders or anyone in need of a mask. This week SOMA Sewing Volunteers donated 100 masks to our Department of Public Works and Police department. Thank you Thank you Thank you!

The Township’s Office of Emergency Management team met twice last week to discuss our reopening plans for our Library, community pool, and summer recreational programs. In addition a subcommittee met with several Small business owners and property owners from our business districts. We will discuss the key takeaways and where we are with reopening plans this Tuesday during our regularly scheduled Township Committee Meeting. https://youtu.be/NRMwQUuf9qQ

TESTING

Essex County Testing

Starting this Thursday May 21st, a mobile testing unit will rotate through all 22 municipalities on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This Thursday the unit will be at The Essex County Golf Driving Range in Roseland. The mobile unit is open to all Essex County residents by appointment which can be made at EssexCovid.org.

Testing will also continue at Weequahic Park for all Essex county residents. Test times are from 9 am to 12 noon and Residents must arrive by car. You can register at www.essexcovid.org

Also, The township is exploring partnering with a private provider to provide testing and antibody testing which would be open to all residents. The plan is to have a mobile van that is in a location or rotating locations in town that are accessible via walking as we recognize that there are several residents who do not have a car or mode of transportation.

PUBLIC HEALTH

The Maplewood Public Health Division numbers for the week of Saturday 5/9 through Friday 5/15:

Total Cases: 273 (+7)

Probable Cases: 4

Total Deaths: 23

Total recovered cases: 170

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 143,905

Essex County confirmed cases: 15,953 (3rd highest county in NJ)

Essex County confirmed deaths: 1,510 (+112) (highest county in NJ)

Please note that our Public Health Division is aware and monitoring pediatric multi symptom inflammatory syndrome information and research.

Also, because some of our cases this week were tied back to individuals making visits or trips on Mother’s Day weekend, our Health Division again wants everyone to know that when you are out in a public space from sitting on a bench to waiting for a food order, continue to stand six feet (two arm widths) apart from non-family members and people who do not live in your household. And wear a face mask when it is difficult to maintain a six foot distance from others. Please consider having a mask on your person when doing any outdoor activity.

We are healthier together by staying apart.

The Maplewood COVID-19 website https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

COMMUNITY

TONIGHT – Luminaries in Action: Let us be the Light

At 7:45 pm tonight MAPSO residents are invited to step out onto their stoops, porches or balconies to join friends and neighbors in a moment of community solidarity in recognition of the impact that COVID-19 has had on our two towns, the loss of loved ones, the disproportionate effects on communities of color, the economic impact on households and businesses, and to salute first responders and essential workers.

At 8 pm local bells will toll from First and Trinity Presbyterian Church, Morrow Memorial Church, Our Lady of Sorrows, Prospect Presbyterian, St. Joseph’s and Seton Hall University. Please join us.

South Mountain Y Duck Race 2020

The South Mountain YMCA’s Annual Duck Race is going virtual next Monday at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day via South Mountain Y Facebook, Metro You Tube or South Mountain’s Instagram to cheer, waddle at home, and celebrate this race. This year 25 percent of duck proceeds will go toward supporting local businesses in Maplewood and South Orange that have supported the Duck Race with sponsorships and race prizes for over 20 years. To purchase ducks go to:https://www.metroymcas.org/ south-mountain-ymca/duck-race/

GOVERNMENT

Unemployment Benefits

Several residents have expressed issues with the State’s Dept. of Labor (DOL) Unemployment Benefits application. The DOL released a guide to follow when certifying for their weekly benefits to ensure receive your payments in a timely manner without issues. Additionally, DOL has stated that this Monday (May 18th) is the projected start date for individuals who have exhausted benefits to receive 13 weeks of extended benefits.

Non-Essential Construction

Non-essential construction projects can resume effective at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow. All construction projects must abide by the social distancing, safety, and sanitization requirements that are described in detail in the Governor’s Executive Order.

Curbside Pickup at Non-Essential Retail Businesses

Non-essential retail businesses are allowed to do curbside pickup of goods, beginning at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow but businesses must continue to have their in-store operations closed to customers. Businesses who choose to offer curbside pickup must abide by the requirements in the Governor’s Executive Order.

Mayor Frank