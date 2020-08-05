Maplewood Storm Clean-Up Information; Stay Away from Downed Wires

From Maplewood Township:

Tropical Storm Isaias has impacted our entire community. The department of public works, Maplewood police, and fire are working hard in conjunction with PSE&G to clear downed trees and de-energize downed power lines. There are multiple road closures and we are aware of 89 incidents of downed trees and wires.

Our Public Works department will be going around over the next few days to clear trees and limbs in the right of way. Residents can aide clean up efforts by placing limbs from town trees near the curb.

The Police Department Non-Emergency line is currently down. If you would like to report a non-emergency you can email your request to [email protected] or report a concert via our citizen portal. Citizen Request Portal

To Report Emergencies Please call 9-1-1

Please follow us on Nixle for real time road closures and updates: https://local.nixle.com/ maplewood-police-department-nj

Stay away from downed wires:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires. Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911, and do not get out until PSE&G de-energizes the line. If you MUST get out of the vehicle because it is on fire, jump as far as possible away from the vehicle, with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and hop or shuffle away.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.

Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.

Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the “Outage Map,” which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.

You can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734).

Homeowners who have sustained property damage should contact their insurance carriers and submit a claim as soon as possible.

Take photos of any damage before clean-up and repair efforts begin—you’ll need them for insurance claims purposes.

Inform your claims specialist of any mitigation actions you take.

Residents who are experiencing power outages:

The Maplewood Library welcomed the public back into our buildings on Monday, July 20 with limited indoor capacity. Facial coverings required.

Hilton Branch

Open Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm, with a maximum building capacity of 8.

Main Library:

Open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, with a maximum building capacity of 25 (including a Children’s Room capacity of 9).