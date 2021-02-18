Government Maplewood

Maplewood TC 2021 Municipal Budget Hearings Begin February 20

By access_timeFeb-18-2021

From Maplewood TC:

The Maplewood Township Committee will meet in regular session via ZOOM conference for the purpose of municipal budget hearings on the following dates.

Saturday, February, 20 2021 beginning at 9:30 A.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:00 A.M., and Saturday March 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

These budget meetings are open public meetings.

The meeting will also be able to streamed on the Township’s YouTube channel.

To enable you to interact with us during the public comment portion of the meeting you will be able to join our meeting via ZOOM by registering here:

February 20th: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6Y_x2-YNSX-0z7DA...

February 27th: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4J4UlgS4SkCSScPk...

March 6th: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X3RomRv4RsekKEQk…

 

Other Stories

  • Maplewood TC 2021 Municipal Budget Hearings Begin February 20
  • Maplewood Library Gets Township Committee’s OK on $12 Million for Renovations
  • Maplewood Township Committee Unanimously Backs Letter to Biden Administration in Support of ERA
  • Congressman Payne Updates Maplewood Residents on COVID Relief Bill, Schools Reopening