Maplewood TC 2021 Municipal Budget Hearings Begin February 20

From Maplewood TC:

The Maplewood Township Committee will meet in regular session via ZOOM conference for the purpose of municipal budget hearings on the following dates.

Saturday, February, 20 2021 beginning at 9:30 A.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:00 A.M., and Saturday March 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

These budget meetings are open public meetings.

The meeting will also be able to streamed on the Township’s YouTube channel.

To enable you to interact with us during the public comment portion of the meeting you will be able to join our meeting via ZOOM by registering here:

February 20th: https://twp-maplewood- nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_6Y_x2-YNSX-0z7DA.. .

February 27th: https://twp-maplewood- nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_4J4UlgS4SkCSScPk.. .

March 6th: https://twp-maplewood-nj- us.zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_X3RomRv4RsekKEQk…