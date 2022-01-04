Maplewood to Begin Christmas Tree Collection January 10

From the Maplewood Township Department of Public Works:

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin the collection of Christmas trees on Monday, January 10th, 2022. Trees should be left curbside without any ornaments, and should not be placed in plastic bags. There is not a “collection schedule”. DPW will be driving section by section throughout the month and collecting all trees that are put out by the curb. The final day for tree collections will be January 31, 2022.

Visit the Township website for updates: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/home/news/christmas-tree-collection-schedule