GovernmentHolidayMaplewood

Maplewood to Begin Christmas Tree Collection January 10

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Township Department of Public Works:

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin the collection of Christmas trees on Monday, January 10th, 2022. Trees should be left curbside without any ornaments, and should not be placed in plastic bags. There is not a “collection schedule”. DPW will be driving section by section throughout the month and collecting all trees that are put out by the curb. The final day for tree collections will be January 31, 2022.

Visit the Township website for updates: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/home/news/christmas-tree-collection-schedule

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

What Is the Maplewood Democratic Committee & What...

South Orange to Introduce Commercial Cannabis Ordinances Jan....

South Orange-Maplewood Schools All Virtual for Jan. 4...

January 3: Essex County Reports 148,890 (+2,941) Cases...

Parent Group Launches Petition to Keep Schools Open,...

Columbia High School Looks to Hold Annual ‘Grads...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE