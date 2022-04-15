Maplewood to Hold Final 2022 Budget Workshop Monday, April 18

The Maplewood Township Committee will hold its last public budget workshop on Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will include a public comment section. See the full agenda below:

Download (PDF, 44KB)

See coverage of the February budget meeting here.

In February, Maplewood Township Administrator Jerry Giaimis said that Maplewood expected to stay within the 2.5% appropriation cap and the 2% tax levy cap for 2022: “We fully expect and don’t see any issues of providing you with a budget within the statutory caps,” Giaimis told members of the Township Committee.

Asked where the township stands with the budget now, Mayor Dean Dafis told Village Green, “We will know where we are after [this] meeting.”

South Orange is introducing its budget on April 25, later than anticipated. The South Orange-Maplewood School District adopted a preliminary 2022-23 budget on March 21 with a 2.9% tax increase; the final budget hearing and adoption is tentatively scheduled for April 28.