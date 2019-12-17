Maplewood to Hold Hearing, Vote on Financial Agreement for 104 Baker December 17

The Maplewood Township Committee will hold a second reading, hearing and vote on the financial agreement for a mixed-use, 11-unit apartment development at 104 Baker Street in Maplewood Village.

Ordinance 2979-19 was adopted unanimously upon introduction at the December 3, 2019 TC meeting, with no comments from the public or TC members. The ordinance, titled “An Ordinance Authorizing the Execution of a Tax Agreement With Iron Ore Maplewood LLC for Property Within a Rehabilitation Area at 104 Baker Street and Granting a Tax Exemption.”

As detailed in the proposed ordinance (see below), the taxes “on the value of the Project Site and the Improvements” will be paid on a phased-in basis over five years as follows: 0% in the first 12 months of the PILOT [Payment in Lieu of Taxes] Commencement Date, 20% in the second year, 40% in the third year, 60% in the fourth year, 80% in the fifth year, and 100% thereafter. According to the proposed ordinance the PILOT Commencement Date “means the first day of the tax year following the Project Completion Date.”

The agreement outlines a “3-story mixed use building with 11 apartments, approximately 1,800 square foot of ground floor retail which is integrated with approximately 825 square feet of second floor retail, 11 parking spaces, related amenity space and improvements.”

The agreement also stipulates that the redeveloper is responsible for the payment of “any and all real property taxes on the land, special benefit assessments, water and sewer charges and other municipal charges.”

The Township Committee meeting takes place Tuesday, December 17, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building at 574 Valley Street, Maplewood. Find the agenda here.

Download (PDF, 6.27MB)