Maplewood to Host Ceremony for International Transgender Day of Visibility March 31

From the Township of Maplewood:

Maplewood invites you to join us Thursday, March 31 for a celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility. A ceremony including a flag raising, proclamation, and special guest speakers will take place at 5:00pm in front of Maplewood Town Hall.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) is an annual day of recognition, celebrated around the world on March 31st, which is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments and victories of transgender and gender-expansive people, while simultaneously raising awareness of the work that is still needed to combat discrimination and violence.

The day of recognition was originally founded in 2009 by US-based transgender activist Rachel Crandall, a licensed psychotherapist and the Executive Director of Transgender Michigan. TDOV was created in reaction to the lack of LGBTQ+ days of recognition for the successes achieved by trans people. TDOV is a much-needed day of empowerment, celebrating the lives and achievements of our transgender and gender-expansive loved ones.

“Trans Lives Matter!” says Maplewood Mayor, Dean Dafis. “At a time in our country when trans and other queer lives are literally under attack and being erased in legislatures across the country–most notably through Florida’s abhorrent, hateful oppression of LGBTQ+ students and their families through the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill–it is especially meaningful and critical for us to come together in unequivocal support and celebration of our trans & non-binary family here and everywhere. As we used to say in the 70s and 80s: we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it. I stand with trans and non-binary persons everywhere – YOU are loved, YOU matter, YOU belong. As trans allies, TDOV gives us an opportunity to spread the word that #TransLivesMatter. However, as allies, we must always look for opportunities to hold space for our trans loved ones, and celebrate and recognize their many accomplishments.”

This is a family-friendly event intended for all ages. All are welcome. Please note the accessible entrance for the town hall steps is off the back parking lot. We look forward to seeing you there!