From the Township of Maplewood:

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Maplewood will be hosting a Ukrainian Flag Raising Ceremony on Sunday, March 20 at 2:30pm.

The event will be held around the flag pole in front of the Maplewood Municipal Building and will include remarks from Rev. Sviatoslav Hot, SOMA Interfaith Clergy, and Mayor Dafis. A candle lighting and singing of the Ukrainian national anthem will also take place. All are welcome.

