CommunityMaplewood

Maplewood Township Committee Issues a Proclamation for Earth Day

by Jenna Sundel
written by Jenna Sundel
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Maplewood Township Committee issued a proclamation on Tuesday for Earth Day, which takes place on April 22. 

Committeewoman Nancy Adams said she was “honored” to read the proclamation. 

It emphasized the importance of Earth Day and suggested some ways to celebrate Earth Day, including planting trees, cleaning up streams, and helping the local community.


Maplewood residents can clean up their local community by attending the river cleanup at Maplewood Memorial Park on April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange Sisters — Founders of ‘Girls Helping...

South Orange-Maplewood Integration Plan to Provide Consideration for...

Maplewood Township Committee Reacts to George Floyd Trial...

Rebekah Novemsky, 55, of Maplewood: Devoted Mother &...

Brooklyn-Based, Black-Owned BK Lobster Ready to Roll Out...

Columbia High School Will Consolidate Student Cohorts, Provide...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green is bringing vital news
to you during this crisis.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Subscribe


CLOSE