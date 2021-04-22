Maplewood Township Committee Issues a Proclamation for Earth Day

The Maplewood Township Committee issued a proclamation on Tuesday for Earth Day, which takes place on April 22.

Committeewoman Nancy Adams said she was “honored” to read the proclamation.

It emphasized the importance of Earth Day and suggested some ways to celebrate Earth Day, including planting trees, cleaning up streams, and helping the local community.



Maplewood residents can clean up their local community by attending the river cleanup at Maplewood Memorial Park on April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.