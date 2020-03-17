Maplewood Township Committee Reschedules March 17 Meeting for March 19, Will Meet Remotely

The Maplewood Township Committee has rescheduled its March 17 regular meeting for Thursday, March 19. The Township Committee will meet remotely due to the state curfew; the meeting will be livestreamed, as always, via the Maplewood Township YouTube channel. Citizens can submit questions to the TC via [email protected].

Meeting agendas can be found here.

Here is the full message from Maplewood Township:

March 17, 2020 Township Committee Meeting Cancelled

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Maplewood Township Committee meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, New Jersey is hereby cancelled due to the 8:00 p.m. curfew imposed by the Governor of The State of New Jersey. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Maplewood Township Committee will meet instead as an Emergent Remote Meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020, beginning at 7:30 P.M. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide public comment at this remote meeting.

Read more