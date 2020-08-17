Maplewood Township Committee Responds to Charges of Sexual Harassment, Discrimination at Pool

From the Maplewood Township Committee:

August 17, 2020

The Maplewood Township Committee held an emergency meeting this afternoon after learning earlier today of complaints regarding harassment and discrimination at our community pool. We extend our sincerest apologies to those who endured the alleged misconduct directly, and others who were impacted by it indirectly. We take any and all allegations of harassment or discrimination seriously, and are pleased that the Township initiated a prompt and thorough investigation into the allegations. We understand that after initial action was taken to address the complaints originally received, additional allegations of harassment and discrimination were made. While the Township cannot comment on specific personnel matters, these new allegations are currently the subject of a further investigation.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, our Township Administration and the Community Services Director will be meeting immediately with pool management and staff to listen to all concerns related to this matter and to ensure that appropriate actions are being taken to remedy this situation, and also that there are proper and transparent processes in place to better handle any such issues in the future. Further, we are committed to providing mandatory anti-harassment and anti-bias training to all employees, including seasonal employees such as pool staff, on an annual basis going forward.

Whatever form it takes, harassment is insulting and demeaning and will not be tolerated in the workplace. The Maplewood Township Committee is unwaveringly committed to ensuring that our community pool and all Township facilities are environments free of inappropriate behavior of any kind, and we condemn both harassment and discrimination by or against any employee.

We applaud the courage of the young women who brought these issues to light, and are wholeheartedly committed to seeing that a full investigation of all complaints is conducted and that all employees are heard. If a violation of the Township’s policies is found following investigation, prompt and decisive action will be taken. We pledge to keep the community updated on this situation, including during our next Township Committee meeting on September 1.