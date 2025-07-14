Maplewood Township Committee to Vote on Parker Avenue Bike Lanes July 15

The Maplewood Township Committee will vote on July 15 on whether or not to move forward on proposed dedicated bike lanes on Parker Avenue, running from Boyden Avenue to Maplewood Avenue. The bike lanes are intended as the beginning of a town-wide network of dedicated bike lanes as called for in the Township’s updated Master Plan.

The proposal originally included dedicated lanes from Boyden to Irvington Avenue on the east end of Parker, but the plan for that area of roadway has been downgraded to “sharrows” — where cars and bikes share the road — along with some other alterations to the plan as a result of community feedback. The block containing the Maplewood Jewish Center is also now proposed to be sharrows in order to accommodate preschool drop off.

The plan has received persistent and vocal opposition from numerous Parker Avenue residents, who say it is unsafe, will eliminate parking and decrease home values. However, the plan appears to be popular on a town-wide level with biking enthusiasts saying it will make bicycling safer and make the town more environmentally friendly.

While opponents are displaying lawn signs up and down Parker Avenue (see above), proponents such as somabikenj are organizing a group ride to the July 15 Township Committee meeting (which starts at 7:30 p.m.), leaving from Borden Park at 7 p.m.

Read more about the plan and revisions to the plan here: Changes to Parker Avenue Bike Lane Proposal

The resolution for the bike lanes was shared by Township Committee Member Vic De Luca, who has spearheaded the community outreach. De Luca explained that the resolution will be discussed and voted on by the Township Committee as a separate item after hearing comments from the public at the July 15 TC meeting. “If it receives 3 or more votes, the bike lanes proceed,” said De Luca.

De Luca said the projected cost remained at around $270,000: “Major costs are for new accessible curbing at six new crosswalks and for new high intensity flashing beacon pedestrian signs at Kensington Terrace and North Terrace. Balance of the cost is for striping and signage.” An allocation for the project has already been provided for the in the Township’s capital budget.

Read the full Parker Avenue bike lane resolution here:

TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD

RESOLUTION NO. 242-25

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING BICYCLE LANES ON PARKER AVENUE

WHEREAS, the 2023 Maplewood Master Plan recommends, under the “CIRCULATION AND MOBILITY” section, that the Township of Maplewood (Township) “renew and strengthen [its] commitment to “complete streets” policy,” which the Maplewood Township Committee (Committee) adopted in 2012, and that the Township “implement a policy shift to prioritize walking, bicycling, public transportation, and micromobility over automobile parking and throughput;” and

WHEREAS, in 2024, upon recommendation by the Township Engineer, the Township engaged Dynamic Traffic LLC, a professional engineering firm, to develop a proposed concept for bicycle lanes on Parker Avenue; and

WHEREAS, in 2025, the Committee held four virtual community meetings (March 3rd, March 10th, March 24th and June 24th) to present the Parker Avenue bicycle lane proposal to the community and to listen to their questions, comments and suggestions; and

WHEREAS, 98 people spoke at the four community meetings (47 speaking at 1 meeting, 14 speaking at 2 meetings, 5 speaking at 3 meetings and 2 speaking at 4 meetings) with 68 unique opinions expressed (36 in favor of bicycle lanes on Parker, 28 against and 4 uncertain) of which 28 were Parker Avenue residents (7 in favor of bicycle lanes on Parker and 21 against); and

WHEREAS, the Committee received numerous emails from proponents and opponents of bicycle lanes on Parker; received an on-line petition against bicycle lanes on Parker; received a recommendation for bicycle lanes on Parker from the Maplewood Environmental Advisory Committee; and heard public comments at the monthly meetings of the Committee’s Engineering, Public Works & Planning SubCommittee and at the regular meetings of the Committee; and

WHEREAS, the Committee has made changes to the original proposal in response to questions and comments heard from the public and presented that revised proposal, dated June 9, 2025, at the June 24th community meeting.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Township Committee of the Township of Maplewood, County of Essex, State of New Jersey that:

I. The Township Engineer is authorized to move forward with the installation of the Parker Avenue bicycle lanes as per the plans dated June 9, 2025, summarized as follows:

a. Dedicated bike lane on south side of Parker Avenue from Maplewood Avenue to just past Boyden Avenue

b. Dedicated bike lane on north side of Parker Avenue from Maplewood Avenue to just past Boyden Avenue with the exception of one block – Burr Road to Burroughs Way

c. Shared lane markings (sharrows) on south and north side of Parker Avenue from just east of Boyden Avenue to Irvington Avenue and from Burr Road to Burroughs Way

d. Auto lanes will be 11 feet in width from Valley Street to Boyden Avenue and 10 feet in width from Valley Street to Maplewood Avenue

e. Bike lanes will be 5 feet in width on south and north sides of Parker Avenue

f. Traffic delineator posts to be used on south and north sides of Parker Avenue in front of Columbia High School and not on other portions of Parker Avenue

g. Crosswalks