Maplewood Under Winter Weather Advisory, February 24

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northeast New Jersey from 10:00 pm this evening until 1:00 pm tomorrow afternoon. Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow and sleet accumulations of 1″-2″ and ice accumulations of up to 0.1.” Hazardous road conditions are anticipated and could impact the morning commute; residents are advised to avoid travel when possible.

In preparation for the storm, Maplewood Department of Public Works Crews are working to salt all Township roads and municipal lots. All Township services, including Jitney busses, will continue to operate as normal.

Maplewood PD will remain open overnight as an emergency heating center; the DeHart Community Center may be opened as a heating center in response to community need. In the meantime, those in need of heat or shelter should contact the Maplewood PD non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.

