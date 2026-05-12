Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks Artist Proposals for Mural Project

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) invites artists to submit proposals for a site-specific temporary mural in the heart of Maplewood Village. This public art initiative aims to celebrate the vibrancy, creativity, and community spirit that define Maplewood, while remaining respectful of the Village’s historic charm. We are seeking a talented artist or artist team to design and install an original mural that creates a meaningful connection with the Maplewood community and enhances the Village streetscape.

PROJECT LOCATION

Village Coffee, 164 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ (see below*)

Dimensions: Approx 13 ft (H) x 6 ft (W) (exact measurements to be confirmed)

Surface: Mural to be painted on tarp or canvas and installed on exterior building wall

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The MVA will commission a qualified artist or team of artists to create a mural that:

Celebrates Maplewood’s creative spirit, history, diversity, and sense of community

Enhances the visual appeal of Maplewood Village

Serves as a welcoming and engaging temporary public art installation

Attracts visitors and supports the vitality of the downtown district

There is no prescribed theme. Artists are encouraged to bring their own creative vision that reflects the energy and character of Maplewood. The mural may be spirited and vibrant or subtle and evocative, provided it remains in keeping with the historic character and charm of the Village.

PROJECT COMPENSATION

Artist honorarium: Up to $2,800

Materials and supplies: Up to $500

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Interested artists should submit the following through the online application:

Concept statement for the mural

Artist bio or resume with contact information

Portfolio of past work (website or social media link)

Two professional references with contact information

Website and social media links (if available)

SELECTION PROCESS

A selection committee composed of creative professionals, community members, and MVA representatives will review submissions.

Phase 1: Three to five finalists will be selected based on qualifications and experience.

Phase 2: Finalists will be invited to submit a concept sketch via RFP.

Final Selection: The selected artist will be chosen based on the submitted concept.

PROJECT TIMELINE

June 1 — Deadline for all artist applications

June 11 — Committee selects 3-5 finalists

June 12 — Finalists contacted via email and sent RFP

June 29 — Deadline for RFP submissions and concept sketches submitted by finalists

July 6 — Final artist selected

Mid/Late Aug — Deadline to complete mural (approx 6 weeks, pending artist timeline)

Late Aug — Mural installation and public unveiling (specific dates TBD)

HOW TO APPLY

Submit your application using this link. We look forward to seeing your creativity and bringing a new public art piece to Maplewood Village. Please direct all inquiries to: [email protected]

*LOCATION OF MURAL

ABOUT MAPLEWOOD VILLAGE ALLIANCE

The MVA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the vitality of Maplewood Village through small business support, events, beautification, and community engagement. Maplewood is known for its historic charm, diverse community, vibrant arts scene, and thriving downtown. This mural project is part of MVA’s continued commitment to public art, placemaking, and enhancing the Village experience for residents and visitors alike.