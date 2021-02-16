Maplewoodstock 2021 Has Been Postponed to October 2-3

From the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee:

We hope you are all holding up as these unprecedented times continue, and that you are surviving this winter. It is with some sadness, but also some optimism, that we have decided to postpone Maplewoodstock 2021 until the weekend of October 2nd and October 3rd.

While we are all encouraged by the fact that vaccines are now being rolled out, we are also concerned about the variants that are surfacing. Obviously, these thoughts are with us all, regardless of the context. However, with regards to Maplewoodstock, we are cautiously optimistic that come October we will be able to put on the event, even if it may be a bit different than in prior years.

Of course, all of this depends on the federal, state, and local mandates that may or may not be in place at that time.

We also need to say that as of today it is still way too early to determine what the world will look like come October. We do understand that we still may need to cancel the event, but at the same time given the timing of funding, booking acts, getting vendors, ordering merchandise, etc (which will all be managed differently this year) we need to make certain decisions now. We are confident that pushing the event to October will give us the necessary time to make a safe and informed decision.

Please be safe.