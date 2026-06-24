Morrow Church’s 93rd Annual Turnover Sale Kicks Off in Maplewood June 25

The legendary Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church Annual Turnover Sale returns for its 93rd iteration, starting this Thursday, June 25.

Dubbed the “Miracle on Baker Street” by the Star-Ledger back in the 1990s, the turnover sale is one of Maplewood’s most anticipated summer traditions, with community donations transforming the church “into a department store with all the bustle and good will of Christmas.”

The sale attracts shoppers of all ages and backgrounds — from new homeowners looking to stock their houses, young families seeking toys and equipment, vintage fashion aficionados, and more.

The Turnover Sale runs over several weeks, offering a wide selection of clothing, home goods, books, toys, electronics, furniture, and collectibles.

In 2025, the sale raised a record $106,687 for organizations including the Achieve Foundation, Back Pack Pals, Family Promise, Isaiah House, Clara Maas Safe House, Cougar Cares, Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, SOMA Parenting Center, South Mountain YMCA, South Orange Rescue Squad, and MEND, as well as Morrow Church’s programs with youth and children — including the United Methodist Committee on Relief, a healthcare clinic in Haiti, and a school in Sierra Leone.

New this year: Morrow kids will run a lemonade stand on both Saturday mornings of the sale — June 27 and July 11.

WHEN:

Evening Sales:

– Thursday, June 25 | 7:00 — 9:00 PM

– Tuesday, June 30 | 7:00 — 9:00 PM

– Thursday, July 2 | 7:00 — 9:00 PM

– Tuesday, July 7 | 7:00 — 9:00 PM

– Thursday, July 9 | 7:00 — 9:00 PM

Morning Sales:

– Saturday, June 27 | 9:30 AM — 12:30 PM

– Saturday, July 11 | 9:30 AM — noon

Drop-off runs June 13 through July 6. See full drop-off hours at www.morrowchurch.org/turnover- sale

WHERE:

Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church

600 Ridgewood Road

Maplewood, NJ 07040