NJ Announces Low Income Home Water Assistance Program

From the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs:
The Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program designed to help low-income households reduce the balances they have on their residential water and wastewater bills.
To be eligible for LIHWAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for their own water and sewer costs and have a gross income that falls at or below 60% of the NJ State Median Income level. Funds will be provided directly to the water and wastewater companies, on behalf of the residential customer. LIHWAP is not available for business accounts, estates, or property management companies. The table below gives specific gross income maximums for FFY 2022.
How to apply Applications are now available online through the Department of Community Affair’s website. Visit the DCA Portal at:
https://njdca-housing.dynamics365portals.us/en-us/dcaid-services/ .
Utility Assistance Program and Application Tips:
Allow at least 60 days for application processing; additional information may be required. Allow an additional 30 days for payment processing to be applied at the utility company.
Documents Required: utility bill (all pages), proof of residence/address (lease, mortgage), proof of income (for all household residents ages 18 and older), Social Security Card. Remember to add all household members to the application, including yourself.
Once you submit your application, you can check your application status on the
https://njdca-housing.dynamics365portals.us/en-US/dcaid-services/ by clicking “returning applicants”, and following the prompts.
Contact your utility company to let them know you are applying for assistance; this will often help prevent a shut-off notice.
Always make a “good faith” payment of $25 or more to help prevent a shut-off notice.
Maximum Monthly Gross Income Eligibility Guidelines
|Household Size
|LIHWAP Program
|Household Size
|LIHWAP Program
|1
|$3,348
|7
|$8,693
|2
|$4,379
|8
|$8,886
|3
|$5,409
|9
|$9,080
|4
|$6,439
|10
|$9,273
|5
|$7,470
|11
|$9,466
|6
|$8,500
|12
|$9,659
|For each additional person
|add $193
Source: DCA 2/25/22