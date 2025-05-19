NJ Transit Tentative Agreement Reached—Rail Service to Resume Tuesday, May 20

Post Date: 05/18/2025 8:20 PM

NJ TRANSIT and Locomotive Engineers have announced a tentative agreement. As a result, NJ TRANSIT train service will resume on Tuesday, May 20, as it takes approximately 24 hours to inspect and prepare tracks, rail cars and other infrastructure before returning to full scheduled service.

NJ TRANSIT strongly encourages all those who can work from home on Monday, May 19th to do so and limit traveling on the NJ TRANSIT system to essential purposes only.

Maplewood’s alternate transit options will be provided on Monday, May 19. Regular jitney service and parking provisions will resume Tuesday, May 20.

Maplewood Township Alternate Transit Options for Monday, May 19:

1. MAPLEWOOD JITNEYS (reduced service) will connect to/from the South Orange train station, connecting commuters to the 107 Express Bus with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal. Jitney service will only be provided to/from the South Orange train station, service will not be provided to/from the Maplewood train station.

Maplewood Jitney – reduced service jitney schedules can be found here: https://www.maplewoodnj. gov/residents/contingency- planning-for-nj-transit-rail- strike

NJ Transit enhanced 107 express bus service will be provided from 5:30 am to 9:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Monday only.

All jitneys will drop-off/pick-up from South Orange train station, SOPAC circle. Residents can walk to/from the 107 bus stop on Sloan St. at 2nd St.

NJ Transit enhanced peak period express service on the 107 bus – standard schedule can be found here: https://content.njtransit.com/ sites/default/files/bus_ schedules/T0107.pdf

NJ Transit rail pass or cash fare is required. Drivers do not make change.

2. SPRINGFIELD AVE, NJ TRANSIT BUS service to Newark Penn Station via the 25/375.

Runs between Newark Penn and Millburn Ave./Cypress St.

Travels along Springfield Ave., stopping at Laurel Ave., Indiana St., Princeton St., Rutgers St., Burnett Ave., and Boyden Ave.

The 375 bus is express to Newark Penn Station, the 25 bus is local to Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit 25/375 bus schedule can be found here: https://content. njtransit.com/sites/default/ files/bus_schedules/T0025.pdf

NJ Transit rail pass or cash fare is required. Drivers do not make change.

Change at Newark Penn for PATH 33rd or WTC, or connect to 108 bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It is not recommended to take the 70 bus from Springfield Ave., as it takes a longer route to Newark Penn.

3. BOXCAR, a private bus carrier, operates their South Mountain bus service between Maplewood train station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.