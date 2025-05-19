MaplewoodSouth OrangeTransportation

NJ Transit Tentative Agreement Reached—Rail Service to Resume Tuesday, May 20

by The Village Green

Strike is resolved, BUT it’ll take a day to get the system up and running again. NJT is encouraging commuters to work from home on Monday while Maplewood is providing alternate transit options.

From Maplewood Township:

Post Date: 05/18/2025 8:20 PM

NJ TRANSIT and Locomotive Engineers have announced a tentative agreement. As a result, NJ TRANSIT train service will resume on Tuesday, May 20, as it takes approximately 24 hours to inspect and prepare tracks, rail cars and other infrastructure before returning to full scheduled service.

NJ TRANSIT strongly encourages all those who can work from home on Monday, May 19th to do so and limit traveling on the NJ TRANSIT system to essential purposes only.

Maplewood’s alternate transit options will be provided on Monday, May 19. Regular jitney service and parking provisions will resume Tuesday, May 20.

Maplewood Township Alternate Transit Options for Monday, May 19:

1. MAPLEWOOD JITNEYS (reduced service) will connect to/from the South Orange train station, connecting commuters to the 107 Express Bus with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal. Jitney service will only be provided to/from the South Orange train station, service will not be provided to/from the Maplewood train station.

2. SPRINGFIELD AVE, NJ TRANSIT BUS service to Newark Penn Station via the 25/375.

  • Runs between Newark Penn and Millburn Ave./Cypress St.
  • Travels along Springfield Ave., stopping at Laurel Ave., Indiana St., Princeton St., Rutgers St., Burnett Ave., and Boyden Ave.
  • The 375 bus is express to Newark Penn Station, the 25 bus is local to Newark Penn Station.
  • NJ Transit 25/375 bus schedule can be found here: https://content.njtransit.com/sites/default/files/bus_schedules/T0025.pdf
  • NJ Transit rail pass or cash fare is required. Drivers do not make change.
  • Change at Newark Penn for PATH 33rd or WTC, or connect to 108 bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal.
  • It is not recommended to take the 70 bus from Springfield Ave., as it takes a longer route to Newark Penn.

3. BOXCAR, a private bus carrier, operates their South Mountain bus service between Maplewood train station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

  • Boxcar has added emergency bus service for Maplewood and South Orange. This service includes four new pickup times in the morning and four new pickup times in the evening. Emergency bus service pickup/drop-off on Valley Street in front of Town Hall. Seats can be booked in the Boxcar app.
  • Since jitney service is not provided to the Maplewood train station on Monday, May 19th, Maplewood residents are permitted to park in the Resident Commuter Only parking areas for Monday only.
  • Boxcar also provides regular bus service from the Maplewood train station.
  • Boxcar’s website can be found here: https://www.boxcar.com/

