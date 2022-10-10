‘No Better Person for This Honor’ — Gerard W. Ryan Plaza Dedicated in Maplewood

Under clear blue skies on a perfectly crisp fall afternoon, Maplewood officially dedicated the Gerard W. Ryan Plaza in front of Town Hall this past Saturday, October 8.

The newly refurbished plaza features a plaque dedicated to Ryan’s memory. Ryan was the youngest person ever elected to the Maplewood Township Committee where he served for 19 years in total. He also was Maplewood’s youngest mayor, serving for three years. Additionally, Ryan served for 23 years on the town’s Planning Board, five of those as chair.

But the stats were not the focus of the day, as hundreds gathered to celebrate Ryan, who died in May 2020 after a battle with cancer. Because the pandemic prevented a gathering at the time of his death, Saturday’s event served as a much-needed public memorial to the voluble and unforgettable Ryan, and those closest to him offered tributes.

Introducing the speakers and acting as a master of ceremony, Mayor Dean Dafis offered thanks to the departments of public works and engineering, the Historic Preservation Commission and others for making the plaza improvements possible.

Pivoting to Ryan, Dafis said, “I describe him as the gentle giant.” Dafis extolled Ryan’s intelligence and dedication to public service. He called Ryan “welcoming, warm and encouraging”, remembering a conversation at the pub with Ryan when Dafis was new to town and the local political scene.

After Dafis, former Mayor and current Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca, whom Ryan called “his best friend”, took the podium. DeLuca began his political career campaigning with Ryan in 1997 and spent many years serving alongside Ryan on the Township Committee and Planning Board.

“Jerry made a positive difference in my life and the lives of so many others. I will always remember his welcoming attitude and willingness to tackle any issue for the good of our community,” said DeLuca.

DeLuca also added some levity to his comments: “Jerry rarely got angry, believing that people had a right to challenge and criticize their elected leaders,” said DeLuca. “One time though Jerry said, ‘I’ve had it. I’m never going to let anyone walk all over me.’ I guess we should have thought about that before putting Jerry’s plaque in the middle of a sidewalk.”

Deborah Gaines Ryan, Jerry’s widow, noted the fittingness of dedicating the plaza in front of town hall to Ryan: “During his years in public office, Jerry spent thousands of hours in and around this building. He was on this plaza for every Memorial Day observance. He was here, waving a rainbow flag, when Mayor De Luca performed Maplewood’s first gay marriages. He was here, holding a cardboard sign that said PROTECT OUR KIDS, during the Columbia High School walkout on the anniversary of Columbine. ”

She reiterated Ryan’s strong support for public discourse “especially when it was focused on finding solutions.”

“This plaza is a place where the people of Maplewood can work on our problems together,” said Gaines Ryan. “When we do, we will feel Jerry’s spirit cheering us on.”

Christina Ryan Finley, Jerry’s daughter, also shared her memories of a busy and engaged family home where she, her siblings and her mother, Suzanne Urban Ryan, were involved in Jerry Ryan’s political campaigns and service. She called town hall “the backdrop of my family’s collective memory,” as she recalled leaving notes on Ryan’s desk in the Mayor’s office and Town Clerk Liz Fritzen sneaking pieces of candy to her and her brothers during meetings.

“He really loved this place from the very start,” said Ryan Finley, regarding her father’s attachment to Maplewood. “And how blessed we all are today that he made that choice and so steadfastly committed to it throughout his lifetime. A magnanimous character, ever dedicated to making his home a better place for all.”

Former Judge Stanley Varon was last to speak: “We all love Maplewood but nobody loved Maplewood more than Jerry loved Maplewood. And Maplewood loved Jerry.” Varon noted that this included Ryan’s political adversaries and spoke of how Ryan reached out to Greg Lembrich after Lembrich defeated him in a primary. “They became friends. And wouldn’t it be nice if all politics were like that today.”

Finally, it was time to cut the ribbon. Silas Ryan Finley, the 17-month-old grandson whom Ryan never got to meet, did the honors, held by his mother Christina and aided by Deborah Gaines Ryan and her children Lila and Andre, Mayor Dean Dafis, Jerry’s son Mark (son Luke Ryan was absent due to COVID), DeLuca, Varon, and Township Committee members Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe.

Spurred on by then-Mayor Frank McGehee, the Maplewood Township Committee voted in November 2020 to rename the area in front of the Maplewood Municipal Building at 574 Valley Street for Ryan. As DeLuca explained on Saturday, “No better person could have been selected for this honor. The building behind me is where Jerry made a real difference and so this grand plaza and entrance will bear his name forevermore.”

“Today we celebrate the life of Jerry Ryan,” said DeLuca. “We miss you but will always remember your smile, your intelligence, your dedication and your service to the public.”

Full remarks provided by Deputy Mayor Victor DeLuca:

Full remarks provided by Deborah Gaines Ryan:

It is incredible to see everyone here today. Jerry would have been speechless. Okay, not speechless . But he would have been thrilled and grateful to receive this honor.

There are many people who worked together to make this day possible. I would especially like to thank Township Committee member, and former Mayor, Frank McGehee, who first raised the idea of honoring Jerry with a naming; Deputy Mayor Vic De Luca, who took that idea and brought the Gerard Ryan Plaza to fruition; Mayor Dean Dafis, and the other current and former members of the Township Committee, including Nancy Adams, Jamaine Cripe, and Greg Lembrich; Township Clerk Liz Fritzen, whose love and support never wavered; Township Attorney Roger Desiderio; Planning Board Member Tom Carlson; and so many others. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

During his years in public office, Jerry spent thousands of hours in and around this building. He was on this plaza for every Memorial Day observance. He was here, waving a rainbow flag, when Mayor De Luca performed Maplewood’s first gay marriages. He was here, holding a cardboard sign that said PROTECT OUR KIDS, during the Columbia High School walkout on the anniversary of Columbine.

In both protest and celebration, Jerry strongly supported public discourse–especially when it was focused on finding solutions. He would say, “Imagine two people at a table. They can sit on opposite sides, pushing the problem back and forth. Or they can sit on the same side, and work the problem together.”

This plaza is a place where the people of Maplewood can work on our problems together. When we do, we will feel Jerry’s spirit cheering us on.

Near the end of Jerry’s last term on the Township Committee, several members were discussing the contentious public comments around a particular issue. One of his colleagues said to Jerry, “I bet you won’t miss this.”

Jerry responded, “I’ll miss everything about this. It is a joy and a privilege to do this job, and the greatest thing about it is that you get to hear from everyone in your community. Some people say nasty things and others are delightful. But you are elected to serve them all.”

This plaza, the Jerry Ryan Plaza, has been created to serve all of us. In the years to come, there will be many celebrations here. There will be memorials. Protests. And even the occasional brass band.

I can’t imagine a better place to remember our beloved Jerry. Thank you so much.