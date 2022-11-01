PHOTOS: Halloween Parade Returns to Maplewood!

After a two-year pandemic break, the much loved Maplewood Halloween Parade returned and a good time was had by all.

The rain held off and the weather was picture perfect Fall. Ghouls, goblins, witches, puppies, angels and a larger than life traffic cone roamed Maplewood Avenue, as stores handed out candy and balloons.

Parents got into the spirit, with some dressing up as a family: The Incredibles and The Little Mermaid; a roadie for their kid’s band; a ghost luncheon staff, and a bottle of wine.

The YMCA was on hand doling out frisbees and Halloween tattoos. There were at least two photo stations with props for parents to grab Insta-worthy images.

Enjoy our photo gallery, below.