PHOTOS: ‘Let’s Remember to Stand Up for Each Other,’ Says Mayor, as Maplewood Celebrates July 4

Maplewood celebrated the 4th of July if full fashion this year — with foot races, ice cream eating contests, parades, bingo, and, finally, fireworks.

As the sun set and crowds gathered in Maplewood Memorial Park for the fireworks show, Mayor Nancy Adams welcomed all and shared the following message:

“Today as we celebrate our democracy that guarantees freedom, equality and justice for all, that democracy is not guaranteed. It’s something we need to protect and uphold. So as we celebrate together tonight, let’s remember to stand up for each other, and to stand up for our freedoms. We need to stay engaged and not take our democracy for granted. Happy 4th!”