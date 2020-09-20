Government Maplewood Obituaries South Orange

PHOTOS: ‘May Her Memory Be For a Revolution’ — South Orange & Maplewood Remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Joy Yagid access_timeSep-20-2020

 

 

On Sunday, September 20, scores of South Orange and Maplewood residents gathered at Maplewood Town Hall at sundown for “Shofars for Justice: A Call to Action for Black Lives and in Memory of the Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” organized by the local community group SOMA Justice.

“The sound of the shofar calls out to us, on Rosh Hashanah, to stir our collective conscience to action,” read the invitation for the event which was open to all. “We confront the errors and pain and injustice of the past year, and vow to take more action, do more good, as we move into the next. This intersectional Shofar service brings together our community, of all faiths or none at all, to mourn the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to reaffirm our commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement in 5781/2021 and beyond.”

Photos and video by Joy Yagid.

Jan Kaminsky

 

Erin Scherzer and daughter

 

South Orange Trustee Summer Jones, Maplewood Township Committee member Greg Lembrich, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum.
Ritu Sharma of SOMA Justice

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/x9971OwP1Zs” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

