PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Leaders Wear White to Commemorate 100 Years of Suffrage

By Photos by Reggy Stainfil access_timeMar-07-2020
Photo by Reggy Stainfil.

On March 7, South Orange-Maplewood leaders — including Maplewood Township Committeewoman Nancy Adams, South Orange Trustee Summer Jones, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle, New Jersey Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee — wore white for a photo to celebrate Women’s History Month as well as the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted U.S. women the right to vote.

Stay up to date on more SOMA Celebrates Women events at www.facebook.com/groups/somawomen.

Photos by Reggy Stainfil.

Nancy Adams, Maplewood Township Administrator Sonia Alves-Viveiros and Recreation Director Missi Mancuo. Photo by Reggy Stainfil.

  PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Leaders Wear White to Commemorate 100 Years of Suffrage
