PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Leaders Wear White to Commemorate 100 Years of Suffrage

On March 7, South Orange-Maplewood leaders — including Maplewood Township Committeewoman Nancy Adams, South Orange Trustee Summer Jones, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle, New Jersey Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee — wore white for a photo to celebrate Women’s History Month as well as the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted U.S. women the right to vote.

Photos by Reggy Stainfil.