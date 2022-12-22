Rosemary Ann Howlett, 75, Artist, Entrepreneur & Grandparent Extraordinaire

Rosemary Ann Howlett, artist, entrepreneur, and grandparent extraordinaire, died unexpectedly of heart failure at age 75, on Friday December 9, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. Rosemary, who lived in Maplewood, NJ with her husband of 50 years John, is survived by him, her children Amy and J.P., her beloved grandchildren Ryan and Raven, and her son-in-law John, all of whom also reside in Maplewood.

Rosemary, who was born on February 22, 1947 in Mt. Clemens, MI, grew up part of a large family of four sisters and one brother. She attended Wayne State University, majoring in English. English grammar and the love of reading were constants in her life. In the mid 1960s, she started work at the AT&T Long Lines sales office in Detroit. While working there she met John and they married in 1972.

In 1983, Rosemary and her husband started Entre Computer Center during the microcomputer evolution. Rosemary, who served various roles at the company, including running the accounting and personnel departments, was known for her compassionate, nurturing management style. She was closely involved as Entre became Comprehensive Business Solutions and then Emtec, which became a public company.

After retiring, Rosemary became a prolific artist and an active member of the Art League of the Chathams, where she served as President for 6 years. Rosemary was proud of the League’s accomplishments during that period, and was especially proud that the League instituted the Arts Scholarship, an annual award given to a high school senior to continue pursuing art after graduation.

Rosemary’s art work spanned watercolor, Chinese brush painting, and murals. In 2004, she won the Salmagundi Award at the Pen and Brush Society in New York for one of her Chinese brush paintings. Her largest piece is a mural of the Great Swamp on an entry-way wall in the Chatham Township Municipal Building.

Rosemary loved to travel with John, and they had just completed a Rhine River Cruise in 2022, coupled with visits to Amsterdam, Basel, and London. While in the London area, they visited Stonehenge, which was on both their bucket lists.

Rosemary was active in politics, working on campaigns in her youth, and more recently participating in numerous get-out-the-vote campaigns and marches for women’s rights, including most recently a march in Washington, D.C. on October 8, 2022.

Rosemary was most passionate about her grandkids, who called her “Grammy,” although each at some point of early childhood called her “Mama” because she was like a second mother to them. Rosemary regularly had sleepovers with her grandkids, took them swimming, taught them how to paint, and was posthumously awarded the Best Grammy Award by her family.

At Rosemary’s request, a celebration-of-life party will be thrown for her in lieu of a funeral. The party will be January 14, from 12-4pm at the Fox and Falcon in South Orange. All who wish to pay respects and celebrate the beauty of life are welcome.