Shots Fired at Elmwood & Boyden Sunday Evening, No Injuries Reported

Following an incident early Sunday evening, March 2, in which multiple shots were fired at Elmwood and Boyden avenues, Maplewood police are asking residents with information or video to share it.

Police report that no one was injured and that a person of interest has been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and say that there will be a “heavy police presence” in the area “during and after the investigation.”

Audio from police scanner recordings at the time of the incident include one officer reporting to dispatch, “The one projectile that came into the apartment has been located.” Village Green has asked police to confirm if a bullet entered a residence on Elmwood.

“Is that a fired projectile?”, another voice on the radio asks.

The officer responds, “That’s affirmed .. it appears to be a 9mm or close in proximity.”

Read the MPD press release here:

On Sunday March 2, 2025 at approximately 7:10 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Boyden Avenue on reports of shots fired. Officers quickly arrived on scene and determined that no one was injured. Ballistic evidence was recovered on scene and a person of interest has been identified. The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact Detective Isetts at 973-761-7925 or email [email protected]. Residents can expect a heavy police presence during and after the investigation.