Sign Up Now for Seth Boyden PTA Two Towns Turkey Trot November 18

From the Seth Boyden Parent Teachers Association:

Please join us for the 2023 Two Towns Turkey Trot 5K & Kids’ Fun Run, presented by the Seth Boyden PTA, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at South Mountain Reservation on Crest Drive in Maplewood, off South Orange Avenue near The Top apartments.

https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/SouthOrange/TwoTownsTurkeyTrot

Includes a KIDS’ FUN RUN, PRIZES for Male and Female overall winners.

Entry Fees:

Kids’ Fun Run: $10

5K Race:

Pre-registration: $25

Race Day: $30

Seth Boyden Staff Pre-registration: $15

Seth Boyden Staff Race Day: $20

Schedule:

8:30-9:45am: Race Day Registration/Packet Pickup

10:00am: 5K Race

11:00am: Kids’ Fun Run – will be .25 miles (approx.)

11:15am: Awards Ceremony

More Info: Contact Stephanie Bencivenga ptapresident@sethboyden.com

DIRECTIONS: From downtown South Orange, take South Orange Avenue westward up South Mountain toward Livingston. Near the top of the mountain, just past “The Top” apartment building, make a left into South Mountain Reservation. Go straight for about 1,500 feet to the race venue. Since there is limited parking in the reservation, carpooling is recommended.