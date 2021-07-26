SOMA Spotlight: Maplewoodian & Voiceover Artist, Annie Abate

Name?

Annie Abate.

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here?

Maplewood, 9 years.

SOMA or MapSO?

SOMA.

What do you do?

I do voiceover work (mostly industrial, e-learning, and kids books!) and I make customized cross stitch family portraits on the side.

Why do you live/work/interact here?

I grew up in NJ a few towns away from SOMA — I love the Garden State. No better place to grow up, and you truly can’t get better bagels or pizza anywhere. So when our daughter was about a year old and our Brooklyn apartment was feeling too small, my husband and I started looking for a nice place to put down roots. My husband wanted as short a commute into the city as possible, and we both wanted a place where our kids could grow up knowing they could be whoever they happen to be. We’ve been really happy here, and our 7 and 10 year old daughters love living here. And they have a really strong bagel/pizza appreciation, so I feel like we made the right choice!

What is one thing people wouldn’t be able to guess about you?

I wear one contact lens, like a monocle. Like Mr. Peanut.

If you could say one nice thing to the residents of SOMA/MapSO, what would it be?

It feels so nice to live in a place where it feels like everyone is looking out for each other.

Is there anything about our towns that bugs you? Or, if you could change one thing, what would it be?

We moved here in 2012 when house prices were way lower…since then, I feel like a lot of the shops and experiences in town have increasingly become available to people who are in a higher income bracket than we’re in!

What’s your favorite book or movie and why?

Amelie is my all time favorite movie. It came out right after 9/11 and I remember being really comforted by how little acts of kindness (or quirkiness!) could make someone’s day a little brighter. I see that kind of thing all the time here, which is one of the things I love about our community.

What’s your favorite place (non food) to shop in SOMA?

I think ModStudio is so fun — my kids loved making a “custom” shirt there and it’s really such a unique service you can’t get from Amazon!

What’s your favorite thing about living here?

So many people are from somewhere else, and people are always up for making new friends.

Where is the best pizza in SOMA?

Sabatino’s! But all the pizza here is good — the beauty of NJ is that even mediocre pizza is still pretty good pizza.

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday or Sunday morning?

We like to walk our new dog, Phoebe, through town and go to Memorial Park, getting a snack at Palmer’s along the way!

What is your favorite park/outdoor space in Maplewood and South Orange Village and why?

I’ve got a special place in my heart for Memorial Park — when my oldest was a toddler, we’d walk my husband to the train in the morning and then I’d take her to the park. We’d sit and watch the ducks at the pond, say hello to all the doggies, and hang out on the bleachers by the baseball fields. I loved those lazy mornings with her in that big green space! Also, ever since my kids were little, I’d take them to the library each week and fill up a big bag of picture books, get some bagels from the Bagel Chateau for lunch, and then have a picnic in the park with our new books and bagels. Even now we can’t go to the library without also getting a bagel — I’m really proud my kids understand the importance of a good bagel and a good book. Solid NJ kids.

What is your favorite SOMA tradition and why?

It’s not a yearly tradition, but I loved the day Biden won the election and everyone just seemed to know that there would be an impromptu parade/celebration in the village–it was so special and joyful. That was one of my favorite “big-group-of-SOMA-residents” events ever!

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

I’d love to have the power to heal — both mental and physical afflictions. Think of how much better the world could be!