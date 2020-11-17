South Orange, Maplewood Among Essex Cty. Towns to Receive Traffic Safety Improvements

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that Essex County will receive $26.4 million in federal grants from the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority to make safety improvements at 39 intersections throughout Essex County. The projects include extending curbs and installing refuge islands, where feasible, to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians; and the installation of leading pedestrian interval signals, which stop traffic in all directions to allow people to cross more safely.

“This funding supports infrastructure improvements to enhance safety for motorists and particularly pedestrians. The intersections identified for upgrades are along some of our most heavily traveled corridors,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., who is the County’s representative on the NJTPA Board of Trustees.

The improvements will be completed as part of two separate projects:

The first project received $17 million for traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades at 25 intersections throughout the County, including leading pedestrian intervals, four new traffic signals, and curb-extensions and pedestrian refuge islands where feasible. The intersections are in Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Millburn, Montclair, Nutley, Orange, South Orange, West Orange, Verona and Newark.

Intersections to be upgraded in the first project include the following:

The second project received $9.4 million for similar improvements to 14 intersections along two corridors — Valley Street in Maplewood and South Orange and Springfield Avenue in Irvington. This project also includes the installation of four new traffic signals.

Intersections to be upgraded in the second project include the following:

The award was approved and announced at the NJTPA meeting on Monday, November 9th. The grants are part of the NJTPA’s Local Safety Program.

The NJTPA is the metropolitan planning organization (MPO) for 13 northern New Jersey counties. Under federal legislation, MPOs provide a forum where local officials, public transportation providers and state agency representatives can come together and cooperatively plan to meet the region’s current and future transportation needs. The agency establishes the region’s eligibility to receive federal tax dollars for transportation projects.

The NJTPA Board consists of one local elected official from each of the counties in the region (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren) and the cities of Newark and Jersey City. The Board also includes a governor’s representative, the New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner, the NJ TRANSIT executive director, the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a citizen’s representative appointed by the governor.