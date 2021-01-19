Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange Sports

South Orange-Maplewood Baseball Registration Now Open

By access_timeJan-19-2021

From South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

South Orange-Maplewood Baseball registration is open online! This program is open to all children (ages 5-15 as of April 30, 2021) who live in South Orange or Maplewood or attend school in either town. All players must register by February 1st.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

The success of the program rests with many volunteers who help out in a variety of ways. During the season, adult volunteers are needed for all teams to serve as coaches, assistant coaches, team managers and more! If you are willing and able, please sign up when you register your child.

To register or get more information: CLICK HERE

If you have any questions please call the South Orange Recreation Department: (973) 378-7754 x 2 or email [email protected].

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood Baseball Registration Now Open
  • January 19: Essex County Reports 55,155 (+267) Cases of COVID-19, 2,223 Deaths
  • South Orange-Maplewood Schools Set to Reopen as Teachers Union Details Ventilation Issues
  • MapSo Tiny House Yields Huge Rewards