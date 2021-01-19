South Orange-Maplewood Baseball Registration Now Open

From South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

South Orange-Maplewood Baseball registration is open online! This program is open to all children (ages 5-15 as of April 30, 2021) who live in South Orange or Maplewood or attend school in either town. All players must register by February 1st.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

The success of the program rests with many volunteers who help out in a variety of ways. During the season, adult volunteers are needed for all teams to serve as coaches, assistant coaches, team managers and more! If you are willing and able, please sign up when you register your child.

To register or get more information: CLICK HERE

If you have any questions please call the South Orange Recreation Department: (973) 378-7754 x 2 or email [email protected].