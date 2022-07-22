CommunityMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange National Night Out Returns Wednesday, August 2

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This campaign enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Join us on Flood’s Hill for free entertainment with a live DJ, inflatable rides, giveaways and more!

