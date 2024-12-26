The Maplewood Foundation Invites the Community to the 2nd Annual ‘Celebrate Maplewood’ Event on Jan. 10

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, today announced limited ticket availability for its second annual “Celebrate Maplewood” event on Jan. 10 at the Maplewood Country Club. The Foundation encouraged the community to purchase tickets before they sell out as they did in 2023. Tickets for “Celebrate Maplewood: An Evening to Honor Our 2024 Grantees & Donors” are available for purchase online.

Last month, the Foundation announced that 10 non-profit organizations serving local residents received grants totaling $70,000 to develop new programs or expand their services. The Foundation will recognize the grant recipients and share more details about their innovative programs at the celebration.

“Last year’s ‘Celebrate Maplewood’ exceeded all our expectations, in both the amount of money we raised and the fun we had,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation board of trustees. “The generous spirit of this community never ceases to amaze me and I can’t wait to celebrate the new class of grantees in January.”

In addition to the grantee ceremony, attendees will enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing, silent auction bidding and a live auction with Rent Party Pantry’s Chris Dickson. Columbia High School’s renowned a cappella groups “Unaccompanied Minors” and “Noteworthy” will also give special performances.

To learn more about the grants given last year and how seven nonprofits made an impact through their initiatives, check out The Maplewood Foundation’s 2023 annual report.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation. Visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org for more information.