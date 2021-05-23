Arts & CultureCommunityHolidayMaplewood

Throwing Color: Holi Festival in Maplewood’s Memorial Park

by Joy Yagid
SOMA Cross Cultural Works, in partnership with Maplewood Township and the Village of South Orange, celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month on Sunday with Holi — the festival of colors.

Holi in Memorial Park, Maplewood, May 23, 2021

Holi is an ancient Indian festival that celebrates spring and new life, the victory of good over evil, and above all love in all its forms and expressions. During the festival, people throw colored powder at each other and participate freely in all the resulting fun and frolic.

Holi in Memorial Park, Maplewood, May 23, 2021

And it was just what the doctor ordered for a community that has spent 14+ months in a variety of lockdowns and restrictions.

