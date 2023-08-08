Township of Maplewood is Monitoring Weather & Prepared to Respond  

From Maplewood Township at 7:55 p.m. August 7, 2023:

SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE MONDAY EVENING – THUNDERSTORMS, HEAVY RAIN & STRONG WINDS EXPECTED

Strong winds have the potential to down trees and power lines; power outages are possible. Unsecured objects and scattered tree limbs may be moved by gusts of wind. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544- 4877)

4877) PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away.

Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider as well as the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) non-emergency line prior to the storm.

SEFD non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

Residents who lose power and need assistance, should call the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line at 973-762-1234.

In case of a fire or medical emergency, call 911.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.