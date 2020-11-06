Maplewood to Host ‘In Vehicle’ Veteran’s Day Ceremony Wednesday, November 11

From Maplewood Township:
The 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all Maplewood Veterans and their families will be held this Wednesday, November 11th at 11 a.m. at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood. To protect the health and safety of all participants, this year’s event will be an “in vehicle” program which will allow for social distancing.
We ask all attendees to please drive to the rear parking lot (entrance off of Park Road) when they arrive. Dress warmly to enjoy the program from your vehicle.