VIDEO: Maplewood Public Health Division on Coronavirus Prevention Measures

We want to provide you with the most up to date information on the coronavirus as news and updates are changing constantly.

There are currently 6 positive cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. [Editor’s note: the number of cases in NJ is now up to 11, according to NJ.com} The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions should practice social distancing and avoid large crowds in public spaces and large gatherings. What is a PUBLIC SPACE? A public space is any place where groups of people can freely gather. Examples are the mall, the grocery store, the movie theatre, a concert hall, a library, a gym or community center. Reconsider travel plans by plane and continually follow the travel advisories by the CDC. To prevent the spread of any respiratory disease, please practice RESPIRATORY ETIQUETTE. That means: Cover your cough (or your sneeze) with the elbow of your sleeve or with a tissue and throw it away. Wash your hands for 20 seconds and use a paper towel to open the door if you are in a public space or use hand sanitizer Wash your hands every time, after being in a public space Stay home if you are sick. Get a flu shot. While the flu shot does not prevent coronavirus, it can help protect your immune system and keep you healthy during this time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that those who have travelled to a Level 3 Travel advisory area, to self-monitor or self-quarantine at home and practice social distancing for 14 days from the time you left that country. When you are self-quarantining/ self- monitoring, you may not have any symptoms. If you are self-monitoring, please practice social distancing. Social distancing is staying away from public spaces, and not attending social events. If you have traveled, or have come in contact with a positive case of coronavirus and are exhibiting signs and symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath, please call your health care provider. Inform them by phone of your travel or exposure history and your symptoms BEFORE you go to the doctor’s office, or to the emergency room. Starting this week, your health care provider can write a prescription for you to get a CoV lab test at a commercial lab such as Quest or LabCorp. However they will not test you unless you meet the symptom criteria of coughing, fever and shortness of breath and have had exposure to a positive CoV case or a recent travel history. If you have any questions about self- monitoring during this time, please call the 24 hour state hotline for CoV: (800) 222-1222.