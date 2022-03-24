VIDEO, PHOTOS–Final Designs for Maplewood Main Library Branch Unveiled

“After years of careful planning, we are very excited to share the final design for the new Maplewood library!” said Library Director Sarah Lester at a virtual town hall on March 22. The town hall included an unveiling of plans for the Main Library by Sage & Coombe Architects revealing a “light infused, technologically updated, LEED-certified building that encourages both quiet study and interaction, life-long learning and innovation while offering something for every member of our community.”

Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca noted that the township had “put up” $12 million for the library renovations and that the state had provided a $8 million grant but more support was still needed. Those who wish to support the library and its renovation can donate here.

Lester reported that “extensive” asbestos abatement had been completed. “The good news is we now have a building ready for construction.” The building is scheduled to reopen in 2024.

Sage &Coombe Architects have completed the construction documents and the BID documents are now down in Trenton for review by the state comptroller’s office, said Lester. who added that, once bid package is approved, the library will advertise the bid for general contractor, award the contract and break ground.

She then announced, "Let's look at the designs and build a new library!"

















Download (PDF, 26.2MB)