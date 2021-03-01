VIDEO: Support Talented Local Students by Donating to the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund

The following is a letter sent to the SOMSD community from the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

We are writing to introduce you to the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund. Like you, we are proud parents of students currently in (and graduated from!) our district elementary, middle, and high schools.

Just a few short months from now, in June 2021, in spite of the tremendous hardships and the interrupted schooling experienced by all of our South Orange and Maplewood students during the pandemic, over 500 students will graduate from CHS with plans to continue their educations, work, and pursue career paths.

Now, more than ever, they need our financial support to realize those goals.

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund (CHSSF) was established in 1923 by the CHS Home and School Association to help Columbia graduates needing financial assistance with their post-secondary education. An endowment was established in the early years through the foresight of Miss Ida Grace Alexander, a CHS teacher, and her family. Our endowment has continued to grow over the years through the generosity of families, individuals and organizations in our community. Almost 100 years later, we are the largest provider of need-based scholarships in South Orange and Maplewood.

We are an all-volunteer board and incur only minor expenses. We pride ourselves on how much of your donation will go directly toward supporting student scholarships.

We invite you to view this short video to learn more about the fund, meet some of our fantastic recipients, donors, and Board members and learn how to become a supporter.

Please view our video here:

We hope you will join us in this long-standing community tradition of support for our CHS grads. Please donate at chssf.org!

Madeline Tugentman, President, CHS Parent Class of ’09 and ‘12

Brenda Amarant, Development Co-Chair, CHS Parent Class of ‘09, ‘12 and ‘15

Elizabeth Aaron, Development Co-Chair, CHS Parent Class of ‘21 and ‘24