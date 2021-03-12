VIDEO: ‘Women’s Self Care: Dismantling the Myths’ Virtual Panel for Women’s History Month

From Maplewood Township:

The virtual panel on “Women’s Self Care: Dismantling the Myths” was held on March 10th and presented by Maplewood Township as part of SOMA Celebrates Women‘s programming during Women’s History Month. The panelists shared their personal stories, insights and strategies to help empower and inspire women about their own self care during a pandemic and beyond.

The speakers, all Maplewood residents, included:

Moderator, Mayor Frank McGehee

Kim Cockerham, Former Miss America and Project Management and Operations Consultant

Trenesa Danuser, Head of Branding, Communication and Outreach at Hudson’s Bay Company

Marie McGehee, Global Communications Executive and First Lady of Maplewood

Michelle Swittenberg, Co-Founder, BRWL Boxing + Yoga Studio and Founder of The Triple Threat Challenge