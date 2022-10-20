‘Wildly Pissed Off’ SOMA Officials Rally to Seek Relief From Potential ‘Massive’ Local Tax Increases

The rhetoric got heated on chilly Spiotta Park plaza yesterday as local officials sought to convey the serious — potentially devastating — impact of health insurance premium increases for local government workers that were approved by the state last month.

“I like to smile. I’m a Pollyanna,” said South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, “But quite frankly, I am wildly pissed off.”

“Time and time again, every time local governments, school boards, our county make changes to build efficiencies, to go after grants to reduce the tax burden on people, especially in South Orange and Maplewood who are paying north of $19,000 a year in property taxes, something swoops in from Trenton with an unfunded mandate,” said Collum. “Nobody saw this coming. We did not have representation. Our employees did not see this coming, and this type of crap has got to stop. It is not a partisan issue.”

Listen to Sheena Collum’s comments here:

Collum was referring to a 3-2 vote by New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September to approve rate hikes of more than 20% on health plans that cover more than 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 22.8% rate increase on premiums for local and county governments.

Local officials say that the increases will make it impossible to balance local budgets without massive tax hikes by towns and school districts — and/or massive service cuts and layoffs. Municipal and school district workers will also see substantial increases in their health care contributions. In the case of SOMSD teachers, the hikes could wipe out recent salary increases won through a new contract.

“Good government comes with making sure we’re able to attract and retain quality public employees,” Collum told a small but energized crowd. “Good government comes when we are able to go back to our taxpayers and say, ‘We are [doing our] fiduciary responsibility. We are absorbing all of that and making sure we’re delivering you the services that you deserve.'”

What can be done?

“We’re calling upon Governor Murphy and the legislature to go back to the table renegotiate and come up with something that makes sense for our local governments, our county governments, and our school boards,” said Collum.

Fran Ehret of the Communication Workers of America noted that that state has a $6 billion surplus, COVID American Rescu Plan funding, and a coming $600 million settlement when Horizon BCBS converts to a non-profit mutual holding company. “So it’s not a question of whether there is money to fix this problem.”

In a post-rally interview, South Orange Trustee Summer Jones said that local residents should contact their elected representatives on the state level asking for relief, including Gov. Phil Murphy, NJ Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari, NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, and District 27 State Senator Dick Codey and Assembly members John McKeon and Mila Jasey.

The South Orange Village President was joined by other local elected officials and union representatives including South Orange Trustees Summer Jones and Donna Smith, South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo, President of the NJ Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association (FMBA) Local 40 Jim Jennings, Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Thair Joshua, BOE 2nd Vice President Kaitlin Wittleder, BOE member Elissa Malespina, Fran Ehret of the CWA, and Ken Green of the Teamsters, among others.

See the press release from South Orange Village:

