Winter Weather Advisory from Maplewood Office of Emergency Management

From Maplewood OEM, January 16:

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for a strong coastal storm throughout the region, beginning Sunday evening and continuing into Monday morning. There is potential for moderate to locally major coastal impacts, including heavy precipitation (snow and rain) and strong to damaging winds. 1″-3″ of snow are anticipated for NE New Jersey going into Monday morning, at which point a rise in temperature is expected to turn the snow to a wintry mix of freezing rain. Storm winds may hit peak gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, bringing down trees and wires.

Residents with generators are advised to ensure their equipment is in working condition prior to the storm. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, gas-powered generators should not be utilized in an enclosed space. Those who rely on electric-powered medical equipment should notify their energy provider in advance of the storm, as well as local public safety authorities:

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG

Maplewood PD Non-Emergency Line: (973) 762-1234

In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department’s non-emergency line. Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Please note that downed wires can be hidden in snow or standing water; residents are to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution.

In preparation for the storm, the Maplewood Department of Public Works (DPW) staff will begin salting Township roads around 4:00 pm on Sunday. Staff will remain on standby in case plowing is needed. Due to Martin Luther King day on Monday, Jitney bus services will be suspended until Tuesday, January 18.

Due to hazardous conditions, residents are advised to use caution when driving and avoid driving whenever possible. Caution should also be used when walking on sidewalks, paths, and bridges. The Township is continuing to monitor the storm, and will alert the public via website, email, and Nixle if driving needs to be further restricted for public safety reasons. Anyone traveling in a large vehicle should be cautious of low-hanging wires.

Maplewood PD will remain open overnight as an emergency heating center; the DeHart Community Center may be opened as a heating center in response to community need. In the meantime, those in need of heat or shelter should contact the Maplewood PD non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.

