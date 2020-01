Paving work on Wyoming Avenue from Mountain Avenue in Millburn to Collinwood Road in Maplewood (as well as some side streets) will begin on Thursday, January 9 — weather permitting — and is expected to be completed by January 24.

. . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.